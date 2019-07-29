Rs75.9 billion tax collected

LAHORE : During the fiscal year 2018-19, Board of Revenue has collected Rs75.9 billion which is 14 percent more than the collection of previous fiscal year, The News has learnt.

In previous fiscal year, the Board of Revenue (BoR) had collected Rs66.3 billion which was 14 percent (9.6 billion) less than the present fiscal year.

Officials of BoR Tax Branch while talking to The News, said that fiscal year was tough for BoR as the board faced hardships in collection of taxes on account of the different impediments.

They said that restrictions were imposed on non-filers for purchase of immoveable properties having value above Rs5 million. The board also faced fresh litigation in the Lahore High Court over collection of AIT on basis of FBR lists. Not only this, the board is also facing lack of Human Resource at Assistant Commissioner Offices along with capacity building issues of ACs and ADLRs, officials added.

They said though the board was facing tough situation but managed to collect more taxes as compared to previous years due to determination and improvised strategy of tax collection. They said the board focused on two areas first was related to collection of agricultural income tax on the bases of FBR lists and second was about collection of deficient amounts pointed out during audit under the heads of stamp duty, CVT and registration fee.

They informed that two rounds of meetings in all 36 districts at district headquarters with DCs, ADCs (R), ACs Sub Registrars, ADLRs and Service Centre In-charge were held in a bid to improve capacity building of the revenue staff and to pace up the recovery of taxes. They said that follow-up of the meetings was maintained through video link meetings due to which the process of revenue collection was monitored which helped in increase of revenue collection as compared to previous years.