close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

SP’s house burgled

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

LAHORE : Unidentified thieves broke into the house of SP Legal, Faisalabad, and made off with Rs 50,000 in cash in Sabzazar police limits.

A case has been registered on the complaint of SP Afzal Nazir. He and his family were in Faisalabad when thieves entered the house through a window. A neighbour informed the SP after which he reached Lahore and informed the police.

181 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 181 criminals and recovered 24 pistols, two rifles, bullets, more than 9-kg charas, 120-grm heroin and 306 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Ahsan Saif Ullah had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 22 members alongwith recoveries worth more than 06 lakh 70 thousands rupees from them. Moreover, 23 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested alongwith 19 Court Offenders. Police also recovered more than thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Sadar Division Police also arrested 34 criminals for violating kite-flying ban, wheelie and rental acts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore