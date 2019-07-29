SP’s house burgled

LAHORE : Unidentified thieves broke into the house of SP Legal, Faisalabad, and made off with Rs 50,000 in cash in Sabzazar police limits.

A case has been registered on the complaint of SP Afzal Nazir. He and his family were in Faisalabad when thieves entered the house through a window. A neighbour informed the SP after which he reached Lahore and informed the police.

181 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 181 criminals and recovered 24 pistols, two rifles, bullets, more than 9-kg charas, 120-grm heroin and 306 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Ahsan Saif Ullah had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 22 members alongwith recoveries worth more than 06 lakh 70 thousands rupees from them. Moreover, 23 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested alongwith 19 Court Offenders. Police also recovered more than thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Sadar Division Police also arrested 34 criminals for violating kite-flying ban, wheelie and rental acts.