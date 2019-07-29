Minister blames Opposition for quorum problem

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that all the opposition parties in Punjab Assembly have jointly failed to complete the quorum because their sole agenda is limited to politics of personalities and protection of their leaders’ corruption.

He expressed these views while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said opposition did nothing except wasting time in their non-parliamentary talks and demanding issuance of production orders for the leaders that have been sent behind the bar for their corruption.

He said that the opposition should help run the house, managed through taxpayers’ money, in the best of public interest and purposeful manner. They should not attend the session for the sake of their TA/DA, he maintained. The minister said that Shehzad Akbar has, again, challenged the letter sent by Shahbaz Sharif to Daily Mail, UK. Now, they should go to the court and disclose how huge government money was transferred to his son-in-law Ali Imran? He said that Shahbaz Sharif should not leave for London nor engage in any usual jugglery; and he could challenge this matter in a court of law there through his absconding nephews, son, son-in-law or ‘Samdhi.’

Replying to a question, Information Minister said that agitation call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was understandable because he had to live without official perks and resources like government residence and chauffeur-driven limousines for the first time in his life. He is not worried about the nation but is, rather, yearning for the power to enjoy a good life again. But he should understand now that there is no hope that he could ever make it to the echelons of power again. Mian Aslam Iqbal termed the marriage of convenience of PML-N and PPP noises made by the little birds. Both are not concerned about the charter of democracy but are more interested in a charter of power which is their main agenda. Today, a provincial minister has shown them the mirror by reminding them of their past, he said. They should not be unnerved, in any way, because their past will continue to haunt both. He said Pakistan was being transformed and no leniency would be shown to those who remain engaged in any sort of corruption. He inquired that when Shahbaz Sharif had become the medical expert and added that it was the job of the doctor to decide what was necessary for Nawaz Sharif. However, his air-conditioner has not been removed yet. To another question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that homework for every department was completed. However, cases registered by PPP and PML-N against each other in their respective tenures are under process. After that, the incumbent government will open the cases of nepotism in different departments and companies.

The minister said that a former PML-N minister has warned the government officers that their lists are being prepared but he should realise that PML-N had always played in collusion with government officers and umpire. On the other side, the PTI government is firmly siding with the state institutions and we will not succumb to any pressure for accountability, concluded the minister. Moreover, Raja Basharat, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs while speaking outside Punjab Assembly said that the opposition was mistaken if it thought it would topple the government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tour of USA had been highly successful. He said in fact it was a matter of concern for both PML-N and PPP which were taking asylum under the umbrella of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Besides, speaking inside PA, the Law Minister said that nobody had criticised Benazir Bhutto after her death and all the objectionable language used against her was in her life which was condemnable. He said Opposition could also bring resolution in this regard.