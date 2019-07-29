Theatre festival begins today

LAHORE : Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Theatre Festival is all set to begin today (Tuesday) at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The festival will run for six days in which theatre groups from all across the country will participate.

The festival will feature six stage performances by renowned theatre groups, including Ajoka Theatre, Jagg Sudhaar Theatre, Dramay Baz Theatre, Sufi Tabasum Academy and Azad Theatre.

As per schedule, there are many special acts lined up, starting with Mass Foundation’s play “Parmeshwar Singh” on July 30 (today), and play “Nehle Pe Dehla” organised by Jagg Sudhaar Theatre on July 31 (tomorrow).

August 1 will see “Jhali Kithay Jaway” by Ajoka Theatre, on 2nd August, Dramay Baz Theatre will stage play “Daikh Tu Ne Kiya Kia”, Sufi Tabasum Academy will present “Aj Aakhaa’n Waris Shah Nu” on 3rd August. The festival will end on August 4 with Azad Theatre’s play titled “Praym Gali Ki Praym Kahani”.

Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “Through Alhamra Theatre Festival, we want to revive our theatre and bring people back to serious and quality plays. Our basic aim is to celebrate the legacy of theatre in Lahore. Alhamra has always been a big supporter of the rich art and culture of Punjab. We have arranged this theatre festival

from that sense of responsibility to honour the luminous artistes of the theatre industry.”