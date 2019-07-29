Two truckloads of rancid oil seized; mill sealed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught two trucks fully loaded with thousands of litres rancid oil after three days hectic effort and sealed an oil mill after its involvement in this unlawful business proved.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that oil was prepared after mixing used oil in the hazardous oil extracted from animal filth.

Meanwhile, the PFA team shut down Hameed Oil Mill on charges of the provincial food law violations. He said that PFA had seized 50,000-litre oil from the branches of the mill located at Lahore and Hasilpur.

Apparently, the oil was produced from the animal fat under the cover of the oil mill business. He said that action was taken against the mill for counterfeiting, failing to produce a record and not giving oil to Biodiesel Company.

The director general said that this harmful oil was supplied to hotels and different oil mills; however, use of such oil was strictly prohibited in the preparation of any food products, according to the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. He said that extracted oil from animal fat could only be used in biodiesel because of the use of such oil causes health diseases for consumers.

Punjab Food Authority is utilising all available resources to make successful the ‘Healthy Punjab’ mission of the Punjab government.