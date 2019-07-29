close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

July 30, 2019

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern parts, while moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country. They predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions), while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall was observed at several cities including Chhor, Chachro, Dhalli, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Islamkot, Tandojam, Padidan, Karachi, Diplo, Sukrand, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Larkan, Hafizabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Mangla, Narowal, Gujrat, Murree, Layyah, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Kasur, Khanewal, Kotli, Rawalakot, Saidu Sharif, Pattan, Kakul, Parachinar, Malamjabba, Kalam, Cherat, Dir, Gupis, Bunji, Chillas, Bagrote, Gilgit, Astore, Khuzdar and Ormara.

Monday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 24.8°C.

