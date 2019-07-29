Inter part-II exams result on Sept 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and rest of the eight BISEs of the province are likely to announce the result of Intermediate (Part-II) Annual Examinations 2019 on September 4.
Meanwhile, the BISE Lahore has announced that the last date for online registration of regular students of Class-XI (Session 2019-201) will be September 4, 2019. A BISE spokesperson said after the last date the regular students could get registered online with a fine from September 5 to September 19, 2019.
