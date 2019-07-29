close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

MDCAT online registration date extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

University of Health Sciences (UHS) has extended the last date of online registration for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) until August 01. In a press release issued Monday, the UHS spokesperson said the decision was made to facilitate potential candidates. “We have received several emails for extension in registration date. So far, 75,307 candidates have been registered for MDCAT,” reads the press release.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore