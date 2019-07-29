MDCAT online registration date extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
University of Health Sciences (UHS) has extended the last date of online registration for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) until August 01. In a press release issued Monday, the UHS spokesperson said the decision was made to facilitate potential candidates. “We have received several emails for extension in registration date. So far, 75,307 candidates have been registered for MDCAT,” reads the press release.
