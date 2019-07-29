close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
AFP
July 30, 2019

City showdown won’t influence Liverpool’s title bid: Klopp

Sports

AFP
July 30, 2019

EDINBURGH: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday will have no bearing on their battle for the Premier League title.

The two sides will renew the rivalry that saw them take the title race to a tense final day last season.

City eventually claimed their second successive EPL crown by a single point. “For me, it has nothing to do with the rest of the season,” Klopp told reporters. “It’s a game and, even if we only have eight players available, I would like to try to win it. “If we win it, good. Will it have an influence on the season? I don’t think so. “If we lose it, not good. Will it have an influence on the season? No, again, I don’t think so.”

