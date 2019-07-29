close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
AFP
July 30, 2019

Coach insists drug-row Aussie swimmer is innocent

Sports

AFP
July 30, 2019

SYDNEY: The coach of drug-tainted Australian swimmer Shayna Jack says he will stand by her, insisting she is a clean athlete and will be cleared of wrongdoing.

The 20-year-old, part of Australia’s 4x100m freestyle team that set a world record last year, tested positive to Ligandrol, which helps build muscle mass, out of competition late last month.

Jack’s coach Dean Boxall, who also mentors 400m world champion Ariarne Titmus, said he knew of her test result before the championships, but anti-doping regulations prevented him speaking out earlier.

She returned home days before the event started, citing “personal reasons”, and on Sunday strenuously denied intentionally taking the substance, which can be found in contaminated supplements.

“I’ve been in contact with her all the time. The girl is devastated. I’m devastated. I love my athletes,” Boxall told the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

“I support Shayna, I support Swimming Australia and I certainly support our stance on zero tolerance for drug cheating. So does Shayna. That’s why she left immediately. We followed the process.”

