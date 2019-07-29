close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
AFP
July 30, 2019

Trump calls rights activist Sharpton a ‘con man’

World

AFP
July 30, 2019

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump called civil rights activist Al Sharpton a “con man” who is “always looking for a score” on Monday, fresh off a weekend in which the US president dominated headlines with attacks against a prominent black lawmaker.

On Saturday and Sunday, Trump took aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore.

When Sharpton tweeted late on Sunday that he had “arrived in DC from Atlanta, headed to Baltimore” it was apparently too much for Trump to resist.

The US president retweeted Sharpton’s message early on Monday, writing “Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing” before adding that Sharpton, who is black, “Hates Whites & Cops!”

“So tired of listening to the same old Bull...Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s diatribes ignited a storm of criticism over the weekend and came less than two weeks after the House of Representatives condemned Trump for “racist” comments when he targeted four first-term Democratic congresswomen, known as the “Squad”, who are from ethnic minorities.

