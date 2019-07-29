Six-year-old boy among three killed in US shooting

GILROY United States: A gunman killed three people, including a six-year-old boy, at a food festival in California before being shot dead by police, in the latest chapter of America’s epidemic of gun violence.

The shooter broke into the Gilroy Garlic Festival by cutting a fence and began firing at random, local police said, confirming that 15 other festivalgoers had been wounded. Video footage showed people fleeing in terror as rifle rounds rang out at one of the largest food events in the country, which attracts around 100,000 each year to the city of Gilroy, 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

The shooter has been identified as a 19-year-old man named Santino William Legan, CBS News reported.

Local police chief Scot Smithee said his officers, who confronted the assailant less than a minute after the alarm was raised, were searching for a possible second suspect.

The grandmother of six-year-old Stephen Romero said he was shot while attending the event with his mother and other grandmother. Describing her grandson as “always kind, happy and... playful,” Maribel Romero told ABC7 News Stephen had died by the time she arrived at hospital.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the victims on Monday at an event at the White House.

“While families were spending time at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed three innocent citizens including a young child,” Trump said. “We grieve for their families and ask that God comfort them.”