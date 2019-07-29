Property value

While there are genuine concerns over a number of the government’s taxation policies, one of the sectors that has continued to be under taxed is the property sector. There has remained a big gap between official valuation rates and actual market value, which has led to property tax remaining exceptionally low, especially during the time when the sector was in a boom situation. Pakistan’s property market became a major space for parking money, legal or illegal, simply because it was the cheapest and safest investment for many. Now, the FBR has announced that it is going to hike the property valuation rates by as much as 85 percent. The new numbers might still not be high enough. Official DC rates are often 10 times less than the actual value of the property. The traditional way the government has tried to tackle the issue is to increase the property tax rate, instead of fixing the valuation system. It is still strange that the FBR has not managed to tie the new property tax regime to actual market prices. Effectively, this means that the FBR will continue to treat the property sector as semi-regulated, despite the fact that registering property tends to require significant paperwork, which also means a significant paper trail.

It would appear the current government is happy to keep the status quo by not tying property tax to market rates. However, it will manage to receive tax closer to this value by increasing the valuation rates. Many of the new rates have been fixed by location and perceived value. Being the second major property valuation in six months, the current government is slowly looking to fix the problem. There is no doubt that it still needs to do more. It has still only taken a half measure at a time when half measures will not work.

The property sector is in need of major reining in, which is not just limited to new property purchases. It is also worrying to note that in some places, the new rates are higher than real property values. This is the fault of realtors themselves, who have under-reported property sales for so long that it would be hard to believe what the real rates would be. However, this should not be used as an excuse for the government. The task of fixing the property tax system belongs to the government alone. Right now, it is easier to see the hike of property values as a way of getting Rs40 billion more in taxation, instead of a way of fixing the property tax regime. It is the latter that should be the government’s real aim.