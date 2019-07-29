Circular crisis

Is the government going to manage to solve the problem of circular debt in the power sector? The one thing the current regime must be praised for is boldly questioning the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). It has not shied away from confronting a serious structural issue in the power sector, where foreign companies have been allowed to mint profits while crippling the functioning of the larger power grid. The problem is that the government might be limited in its ability to renegotiate IPP contracts, given the protection they have received from international courts. When the last government attempted to stop high capacity payments to IPPs in its term, the matter was taken to an international court and decided in the IPPs favour. This is exactly what the IPP representatives seem to have threatened the PTI government with in case it pushes for renegotiation. Having to deal with the costly Reko Diq verdict, it is increasingly clear that in the international court system, matters are rigged in favour of private corporations against sovereign interests, even when dealing with inflated contracts and unfair business practices.

The trouble is that Pakistan cannot solve the problems in the power sector without taking on the IPPs. We can take one issue that is critical. The rates promised to the IPPs were pegged to the dollar rate. This means that depreciating the Pakistani currency also means that IPPs payments must increase in line with depreciation. Effectively, this means that the cost of buying electricity from IPPs cannot be stemmed by depreciation. The second major issue is that of capacity payments. In one year alone, Pakistan made over Rs466 billion in capacity payments to IPPs, simply for IPPs to stay in Pakistan every year, even if they produce no electricity.

In such a crippling context, one must wonder what the government will manage to achieve by raising Rs200 billion through Sukuk bonds next month to clear circular debt. Through pressure, it has managed to secure around Rs11 billion relief from IPPs, but Rs200 billion is peanuts in the power sector. Moreover, taking another loan to deal with it simply transfers power sector debt to sovereign debt. It is not clear why the latter is better than the former. Nor is it clear how this strategy is different from the PML-N’s strategy of parking hundreds of billions of circular debt in the Power Holding Company, which is exactly what the PTI is set to do. Settling the IPPs bill is necessary simply out of contractual obligations, but it is not going to solve the circular debt problem in the power sector. For now, the government is simply managing the circular debt issue. No solutions are in sight.