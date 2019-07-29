Taxing pensions

Some savings schemes have been introduced for the welfare of Shuhada families, widows, pensioners and senior citizens but the profit has not been exempted from the ten percent tax set to income tax. The procedure for paying this tax has not been specified without IT Return. If IT Return is mandatory irrespective of profit, then the hassle to beneficiaries can be well imagined.

I hope the FBR will kindly clarify the procedure for payment of this ten percent tax keeping in

view age, health and means of the beneficiaries.

Muhammad A Niazi

Rawalpindi