Accountability

This refers to the letter ‘PM’s speech’ (July 28) by Yasira Mansoor. The writer has suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have talked on issues faced in Pakistan instead of targeting the opposition in his address to the Pakistani population residing in Washington and I agree with the writer to some extent. However, we must understand the motive of thousands of Pakistanis to travel to Washington from different US states. They did not gather to hear about statistics or numbers related to the economy.

By now the people know that poverty and other issues our nation has been facing are due to the plundering and stashing away of the national wealth by certain nominated individuals in past or present governments. Our PM reiterated his stance in his election campaign to retrieve the wealth of Pakistani nation in his address. However, I agree with the writer that descending to the personal level was not expected from an executive head of state. An overall mention of the process of accountability would have been sufficient.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA