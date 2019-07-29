Cleaning up

I wish to inform the PM and the concerned authorities about the increasing pollution at the tourist resorts of Murree especially at Ayubia, Nathiagali, Bhurban and other hiking tracks throughout the city. Garbage and is everywhere and is a sad sight. Keeping in view the beautiful weather there during the summer season, the beauty of the area was diminished by the number of plastic bags everywhere and garbage piled up amongst the trees. I request the PM to please impose a ban on plastic bags all over the country and approve the government’s decision to ban them within the federal capital and other cities on August 14.

Pakistan is a beautiful country and we could promote tourism manifold if we could only ensure proper infrastructure, create pollution-free areas and manage our cities in line with modern urban requirements and security in mind. Pakistan can also earn a lot of foreign exchange if we market our country properly to foreign tourists.

Syed M Ali

Wah Cantt