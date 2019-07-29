close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

No drainage

Newspost

 
July 30, 2019

Pakistan has witnessed widespread flash floods affecting large parts of the country, the most destructive in 2010. No part of the country is prepared to face continuous rains even for a few days. Paradoxically speaking, Pakistan has one of the world largest irrigation systems in the world but unfortunately no proper drainage system. This rainwater can be preserved and conserved by building small dams but we lack a lot in our strategic planning.

This is an appeal to the PTI government to make concerted efforts to help restore our rainwater and build small dams so that the dilapidated drainage system can be put in order.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

