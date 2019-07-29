close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Rain lashes Sindh

National

SUKKUR: The latest rain spell lashed various parts of Sindh, revealing the incompetency of administrations while lightning claimed four lives on Monday.

Poor sewerage system and inept civic administrations could not counter the first spell of monsoon rain on Monday in Hyderabad and various parts of Sindh, including Naushahro Feroze, Jamshoro, Kotri, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Sann, Bhit Shah, Badin, Shahdadpur, Thari Mirwah and other areas. The rain continued for nine hours and lashed major parts of Hyderabad city, interrupted electricity supply and water inundated in lower areas.

Meanwhile, the rain with thunderstorm caused 10-hour long electricity breakdown in Hyderabad and various parts are still in dark.

Lightning killed four people including Peer Muhammad, Zaheer, s/o Idris Arain, Saeed, s/o Haneef Arain, and Bhandhi Ali Raza Mari, while injured Gul Manghwar and Sheeraz in Sinjhoro of district Sanghar, and village Chaudhry Ashraf respectively.

