Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Teachers at Bara girls’ school sought

National

BARA: The elders in Khyber district on Monday asked the KP government to appoint staff at the Govt Girls’ High School at Bar Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil. Talking to reporters here, Qambarkhel Welfare Organisation chairman Hakeem Khan Afridi, Khan Afridi and others said the government upgraded the Government Girls’ High School Waliabad in 2007 but the staff had not yet been posted there. "The poor parents cannot afford to pay expenses for children's education in Peshawar and other cities due to poverty," social worker, Hakeem Khan Afridi said, adding, at least 90 percent people were poor and it was an injustice with the girl students not to appoint teachers.

