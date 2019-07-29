Teachers at Bara girls’ school sought

BARA: The elders in Khyber district on Monday asked the KP government to appoint staff at the Govt Girls’ High School at Bar Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil. Talking to reporters here, Qambarkhel Welfare Organisation chairman Hakeem Khan Afridi, Khan Afridi and others said the government upgraded the Government Girls’ High School Waliabad in 2007 but the staff had not yet been posted there. "The poor parents cannot afford to pay expenses for children's education in Peshawar and other cities due to poverty," social worker, Hakeem Khan Afridi said, adding, at least 90 percent people were poor and it was an injustice with the girl students not to appoint teachers.