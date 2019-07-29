Arrest of accused who fired at tenants in Kaghan demanded

MANSEHRA: A number of people on Monday staged a protest rally in Naran and asked the government to arrest the suspects involved in firing at tenants in Soach area of Kaghan valley earlier this month.

"If those who fired at tenants were not arrested before August 7, we would hold protest demonstration outside Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Inayat Rehman, a leader of the protesters told the rally in Naran.

Inayat Rehman alleged that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Balakot was backing the accused who were still at large and the police were yet to arrest them.

"We want justice and quashing of the first information report lodged against innocent people," he said. Mohammad Farid and others also spoke on the occasion.