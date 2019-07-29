Three youngsters drown in Bara

BARA: Three persons drowned in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday, official and local sources said. Abdul Rauf, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Raziq were swimming in a deep pond in Tangi area in Bar Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil when they drowned. The locals rushed to place and retrieved the bodies. The victims would be laid to rest in Shinko area in Bar Qambarkhel today.