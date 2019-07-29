Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the Nato-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement, as the United States seeks to reach a negotiated end to the nearly 18-year-old war.

It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.

The incident brings the number of US troops killed in Afghanistan this month to three and at least 11 in 2019.

About 14,000 US troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led Nato mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

The death toll from a suicide attack on the Kabul office of Amrullah Saleh, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s running mate in September elections, reached 20 with at least 50 wounded, officials said on Monday as cleanup operations began. US diplomats have been talking with the Taliban for months to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees.