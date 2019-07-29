close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
July 30, 2019

China, Pakistan to strengthen anti-terrorism, security cooperation

National

X
Xinhua
July 30, 2019

BEIJING: A high-ranking Chinese official said on Monday China stands ready to strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the Belt and Road as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made these remarks in a meeting with Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in Beijing on July 29, Monday.

Hailing the two countries as "iron friends," Guo called for implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to foster a closer community with a shared future.

The Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organisations and projects in Pakistan, Zubair said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan