Dealers to be booked over sale of substandard pesticides, seeds

SARGODHA: The district administration Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and agriculture extension officers to raid and register cases against dealers and sale point in-charges involved in overcharging and sale of substandard fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.

Addressing a meeting of the district consultative committee and agriculture task force, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Silwat Saeed directed the officials concerned to take action against elements involved in overcharging and adulteration.

All officials concerned and representatives of farmers associations also attended the meeting.

Planning was underway to establish a marketing authority here, after which the role of middleman would be eliminated, the DC said. She assured farmers of Rs 2 billion pending payments for sugarcane crop by the Alarabia Sugar Mills and Rs190 million by the Bhalwal Sugar Mills.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Basharat Ali told meeting that rice crop was being cultivated on 152,000 acres of land, sugarcane on 157,000 acres and citrus on 175,000 acres of land in the district. The department was also taking action against dealers selling zinc in the markets and so far 28 samples had been collected and one FIR registered in this regard.

He said that during 2018 campaign against adulteration, total 147 samples had been collected and nine FIRs were registered while Rs160,000 fine was imposed on violators.

Different banks have also distributed Rs650 million among 6,808 farmers and Rs109,000 fine was imposed on dealers involved in overcharging of fertilizers.