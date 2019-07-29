Balakot council approves Rs286m budget

MANSEHRA: Balakot Tehsil Council approved Rs286 millions budget for the ongoing financial year 2019-20 just after the tehsil nazim unfolded it in the council on Monday. “This is our last tax-free budget, which I am going to present before you as our four-year term is expiring next month,” Tehsil Nazim Ibrahim Shah told the council during his budget speech. He said that Balakot tehsil still reels from the effects of the 2005 earthquake, but they did whatever they could for the people as custodians of the council. “The major chunk of this budget would be spent on the development of our tehsil as only Rs54 million would go for the salaries and non-development share of the budget,” he added.

The tehsil nazim said that Balakot tehsil would generate an amount of Rs220 million from its resources and taxes and an amount of Rs170 million would be transferred to it by the government as its share in Provincial Finance Commission award.