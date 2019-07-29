Prison rules: Govt enjoys wide powers, but courts have more authority

ISLAMABAD: The provincial governments have been armed with sweeping powers under the prisons rules in classifying inmates in different categories and providing or denying them various facilities, but courts are vested with more authority to regulate their exercise.

“In one case, the government has more power than a court, convicting a person,” noted lawyer Kashif Malik explained to The News. “A provincial government has abundant discretion to exercise in favour of or against a high profile prisoner, having political proclivity, or ordinary inmate.”

A row is intensifying between the government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding provision or refusal of facilities, including home meal, air-conditioner and TV, to incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, confined in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore. Kashif Malik referred to Rule 246 of the Pakistan Prisons Rules to reinforce his point about enhanced powers of the government.

It says in a case in which there is disagreement between the convicting court and the district coordination officer [DCO] as to the classification of any prisoner, the DCO [read provincial government] shall decide the class [A, B or C] in which the convict shall be kept pending final decision of the government.

The lawyer listed several rules dealing with the classification of prisoners, facilities to be made available to them. However, he said that no doubt courts have the power to grant relief to inmates keeping in view the reports of the medical boards and other circumstances, backed with evidence. He said that for A and B classes, the classifying authority is the government.

Courts may classify prisoners into A and B class pending final orders of the government. Class C will be classified by the trying courts, but such prisoners will have a right to apply for revision to the government. Revision petitions will be forwarded to the jail superintendent, who will send them to the Inspector-General (IG), Prisons, for transmission to the government.

Further talking about the government’s powers under the prison rules, Kashif Malik said in case the convicting court omits to classify convicted prisoners for better class treatment, the jailer subject to the government’s approval may classify him provided he appears to fulfill the prescribed conditions.

Eminent lawyer Rashid A Rizvi said that Nawaz Sharif’s status was known for having been prime minister thrice. He said there was no provision in the Constitution or law that prohibits a convicted person from giving interviews or their publication or broadcast in the print and electronic outlets. Leading legal mind Hamid Khan, who is associated with the PTI, shared this view.

Under Rule 242, the convicts will be divided into three classes, A, B, and C Class will contain all inmates, who are casual prisoners of good character; by social status, education and habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living; and have not been convicted of offence involving elements of cruelty, moral degradation, personal greed, serious or premeditated violence, serious offence against property, offences relating to possession of explosives, firearms and other dangerous weapons with object of committing or enabling an offence to be committed and abetment or incitement of these offences.

Class B will consist of prisoners who, by social status, education or habit of life, have been accustomed to a superior mode of living. Habitual prisoners can be included in this class by the government’s order. Rule 245 says an authority recommending a class for an inmate will, invariably furnish to the government details whether the prisoner is casual or habitual, previous convictions, if any, offences and sentence, social and financial status of family, profession, income and academic qualification.

According to Rule 248, there will be only two classes of under trial prisoners--better (B) or ordinary.

Better class will include those under trial inmates who by social status, education or habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living and will correspond to A and B class of convicted prisoners. Ordinary class will include all others and will corresponded to C class.

Superior class prisoners are convicted ones admitted to A or B class by the government’s order or pending it, and under trial prisoners admitted to superior class by court orders subject to revisional order of the government. Superior class prisoners will, where such accommodation is available, be kept apart from other inmates and be accommodated in rooms or in association barracks set aside for them. The imprisonment will, in no case, involve anything in the nature of separate confinement except when it is given as jail punishment. In the case of B class inmates, it will not be necessary to keep them separate from ordinary prisoners in factories or at times when they are not required to be in their rooms or barracks.

Under Rule 253, the tasks will be allotted with due regard to the capacity, character, previous mode of life and antecedents of the prisoners. In the case of superior class prisoner if confined individually, he may be permitted a C class inmate-cook to prepare his food.

When there is only one superior class prisoner, he should be allowed walking or some other physical exercise for a specified time. When the number of such inmates exceeds one, outdoor games such as volleyball, deck tennis and badminton may be allowed at the jail superintendent’s discretion provided the space in the closure permits it. The expenditure in every case will be paid by the government. Indoor games such as cards, carom or chess may also be permitted at the prisoner’s cost.