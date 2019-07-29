13pc KP livestock, dairy staff suffering from Brucellosis

PESHAWAR: The staff dealing with animals in Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is exposed to chronic infectious disease brucellosis.

13 percent staffers are found infected by the human Brucellosis during a laboratory investigation conducted by the department. Infection was also found in the pooled milk samples collected from different cities of KP. 20 percent milk samples were tested positive by animal Brucellosis in Peshawar, which transmit from pooled milk to human body. Brucellosis is an infection of certain animals (cattle, goats, camels and dogs) that is transmitted to humans and affects almost any part of body, including infertility( reproductive system), abortion ,liver, heart and central nervous system. Pooled milk and cheese also transfer the infection in human body.

DG KP Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr Sher Mohammad while confirming the report said,” we have taken preventive measures by wearing gloves while treating animals or animal’s tissues. Public also avoid consuming raw meat or unpasteurized milk and cheese. People must avoid slaughtering animals with injured hand during Eid-Al-Adha.

According to a report available with The News, 183 samples of staff was taken and tested in the laboratory during 2018-19 and 23 employees were found positive while 160 negative. It shows that 12.56 percent employees are suffering from Brucellosis. Department has also taken sample of 719 animals and 8 were found infected which is 1.11 percent of overall animals tested.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department further investigated the pooled milk in different cities of KP. According to documents 98 samples from different shops of Peshawar were tested and 20 found infected by Brucellosis, which is 20.41 percent of overall samples. 7 percent samples form Bannu, 5% from D.I.Khan, 18 percent from Dir Lower were found positive.

DG KP Livestock and Dairy Development Department Doctor Sher Mohammad told this scribe that humans acquire brucellosis when they come in contact with contaminated animals or animal products. “The symptoms of brucellosis may include fever, sweating, body aches, and joint pain. Brucellosis is typically diagnosed through blood tests”. He further said Brucellosis can affect reproductive system, liver, heart and central nervous system. Infection of the heart's inner lining (endocarditis) is one of the most serious complications of brucellosis. Untreated endocarditis can damage or destroy the heart valves and is the leading cause of brucellosis-related deaths.

Arthritis is another complication of Brucellosis which cause joint infection is marked by pain, stiffness and swelling in especially the knees, hips, ankles, wrists and spine, He further added.

Dr Sher Mohammad said that according to a research brucellosis can infect the epididymis, the coiled tube that connects the vas deferens and the testicle. From there, the infection may spread to the testicle itself, causing swelling and pain, which may be severe Inflammation and infection of the spleen and liver. Brucellosis can also affect the spleen and liver, causing them to enlarge beyond their normal size.

It further cause life-threatening illnesses such as meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and encephalitis, inflammation of the brain itself. However, it can be treated by using antibiotics for 6 weeks or longer but need to investigate properly.