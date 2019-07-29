Landhi SHO wounded by criminals in encounter

The station house officer (SHO) of the Landhi police station was injured on Monday during an alleged encounter of the police with criminals.

According to police officials, the encounter took place at the Jubilee Market in Landhi No 4 within the limits of the Landhi police station when Landhi SHO Saadat Butt was on his routine patrol in the area.

He received information that six suspected muggers were present in the area on three motorcycles. Police officials said SHO Butt and his police team managed to trace the suspects and the police surrounded four of them who were on two motorcycles.

The suspects, however, opened fire on the police, injuring SHO Butt, and escaped the scene under the cover of fire.

The injured officer was initially taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where he was shifted to a private hospital on National Stadium Road.

According to doctors, the bullet penetrated his body from his back and stuck in the abdomen. Reacting to the information, senior police officials including Zone East police chief Amir Farooqui and District Korangi SSP Ali Raza visited the hospital and enquired after his health.

SSP Raza told the media that when an exchange of fire was happening between the police and the four suspects, the other two suspects also reached the site and fired at the SHO from the back.