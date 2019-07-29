OM International inaugurates Asia e University Karachi Facilitation Centre

Karachi: OM International Pvt Ltd is making rapid progress in putting Asia e University on Pakistan’s educational map. The inauguration ceremony of the Karachi Facilitation Centre was another step in the same direction.

The event was hosted at the Karachi Facilitation Centre by Mr. Mohammad Maqbool (Chief Executive) and Syed Muzammil Abrar - Director of the Karachi Facilitation Centre, along with their team members. His Excellency Mr. Khairul Nazran ABD Rahman (Consul General Malaysia) and the CEO of OM International Pvt Ltd, Professor Dr.Omar Masood were the guest of honour at the event who was joined by the OM International Learning Advisor Ms. Kiran Javeria and Senior Advisor Mr. Roger Dawood Bayat.

The event was attended by a large audience which included people from all strata of the society, academia and the corporate sector. The event was a huge success which was demonstrated by the keen interest shown by the audience.*****