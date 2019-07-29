Intervention in bureaucracy causes corruption in public services

LAHORE: The best governed countries have the most dutiful bureaucracy. Bureaucracy comprises of government workers, or a group that makes official decisions following an established process. Ideally, bureaucracy conducts public business with complete objectivity without self or outside interest.

Conflict of interest is perhaps the main cause of corruption in public institutions. Governments, world over, try to place check and balance in rules so that public trust is not violated by public servants.

Pakistan has inherited the norms of public service that were designed by the British rulers at the time of its independence. Those norms were strong enough to ensure that the public services were efficiently delivered. During the first two decades of independence, the bureaucracy performed admirably. The railways operated efficiently, the canal irrigation system operated efficiently, and water and power delivery was satisfactory, and without any corrupt practice. The bureaucrats had the courage to resist illegal orders of the ruling elite.

The first dent in the bureaucratic independence occurred when General Ayub Khan toppled the democratic government and imposed martial law. After that the word of the rulers became the law of land. The non-obliging bureaucrats were made officers on special duty with the transfers and posting rights transferred to ruling elite. The bureaucrats became rubber stamps and acted on the wish of the ruling party. A public administrator, upholding the public trust is supposed to execute his duties faithfully determined through the political process, in support of the public interest or the collective good. But, under the changed scenario the public servants became subservient to the wishes and interests of the ruling party even if it was meant hardship or injustice for the society as a whole.

Every ruling party after 1958 has used bureaucracy for their benefit. If a public servant at the behest of its minister neglects his duties, works for his own profit or accepts bribes, it will cause a rapid decay of public morals.

Public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty to the constitution, the laws and ethical principles beyond private gains. Public servants have the authority to spend public money, and they wield the power of the state in carrying out their role. They have to be more responsible and accountable as well. The bureaucrats command respect in developed societies only when they perform their duties honestly and in public good.

In Pakistan, bureaucrats command respect on the basis of the power they enjoy which they are at liberty to use for granting or denying a concession without any merit.

Switzerland has the best bureaucracy in the world. Its bureaucrats operate under strong checks and balances. Individual political actors face a very high level of political constraint when they deal with Swiss bureaucracy because things get moved on merit in the country.

We can quote numerous examples in Pakistan where many individuals for years fail to get some public service that is their right, while those with influence or speed money are provided those services promptly. This is the reason we see hug queues outside passport offices and computerised national identity card centers while few individuals enter these offices through backdoors and are accommodated immediately.

Technology has failed to discourage the rent seekers that openly operate through touts that offer the aspirant of these services to shorten the process through bribe.

American professional standards and ethics experts Carol Lewis and Bayard Catron point out that there are many public officials that are not in doubt about the right thing to do but are reluctant to do it because it is not popular, convenient, or comfortable.

Sometimes, there is a personal cost or risk associated with doing the right thing. In Pakistan, the risk is of being transferred to a very remote area. High-ups tend to sit on the decision or avoid the issue altogether. The bureaucracy is generally avoiding to take any decision on many matters relating to money for fear of National Accountability Bureau, although delays might cause harm to common good. But, a commitment to doing the right thing is rarely an intolerable burden; one's career is at stake less frequently than one's integrity.

Capability and risk are relevant to making a judgment in such situations, and they usefully distinguish courage from rashness or heroism beyond the call of duty.