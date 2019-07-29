Jica vows technical support to auto vendors

LAHORE: Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) on Monday vowed its continued technical support to auto parts manufacturers in Pakistan to make quality products and become competitive in the world market.

Jica experts said Pakistan’s auto parts manufacturing sector has huge potential to compete in the international market by focusing on manufacturing systems and improving productivity and quality of their products through Kaizen – a Japanese word for improving organisational functions. They were addressing the closing ceremony of a technical support program of the Jica arranged by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) for local auto parts manufacturing industry.

Hiroshi Kaneki, chief of Jica Technical Team briefed the participants about various activities carried out during the 2nd term of the program along with the results achieved after implementing various Japanese tools and techniques.

A team of five Japanese experts, at the program, supported 52 local auto parts manufacturers to enhance quality and productivity of their products as per requirement of local and export markets.

Yoshihisa Onoe, senior representative of Jica in Pakistan Offices assured the stakeholders that Jica would continue its technical support for auto parts industry.

Ashraf Shaikh, chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) underscored need of joint ventures and technical assistances for the automobile industry.

He requested Jica for permanent availability of Japanese technical advisors in the country. He encouraged the efforts of Smeda

and Jica for implementing Japanese techniques. He requested to Smeda and JICA teams to assist the association’s members in future.

Ashfaq Ahmed, general manager of Smeda elaborated various initiatives of industry support cell to improve productivity, quality and energy efficiency of small and medium enterprises of varied nature of sectors through foreign experts.

Ahmed said a large number of auto parts manufacturers were nominated by Paapam and original equipment manufacturers that indicate the importance of the project for auto parts manufacturing industry. During the project’s tenure of four years, 52 targeted suppliers in Sindh and Punjab regions were facilitated and out of which 17 were selected as model case companies based on their performance and eagerness for implementing Kaizen activities, he added.

Ahmed said Jica experts played a tremendous role in making those companies self-sufficient.

An official of Paapam said the world is controlled by technology and unfortunately “we are still lacking in it”. He appreciated the efforts and assistance of Japanese experts for local manufacturers towards producing quality products to meet requirements of original equipment manufacturers. He showed his satisfaction over the impressive progress of the project. He acknowledged various initiatives undertaken by Smeda for SME development and expected similar support in future especially through provision of international expertise.