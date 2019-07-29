Stocks fall on sour earnings, growth fears

Stocks dropped on Monday after earnings disappointed and jitters escalated over worries that the government and business tussle over taxation measures could hurt economy, dealers said

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said political noise from opposition parties also dampened investors’ sentiment.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.15 percent or 369.04 points to close at 31,734.23 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.17 percent or 178.98 points to end at 15,104.41 points level.

Of 326 active scrips, 72 moved up, 240 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 45.785 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 86.567 million shares in the previous session.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the benchmark index started off choppy closing yet again in the red zone for the fourth consecutive day and investors remained wary due to low volumes and lack of positive triggers.

“Traded volume in today’s session remained dull as only 46 million shares compared to 86 million shares traded yesterday,” she said.

Javed said energy firms could be in limelight in short-term on reports that the Economic Coordination Committee will consider issuance of Rs200 billion Sukuk-II by the end of month, which will be utilized to payoff long-standing liabilities of the distribution companies through CPPA.

Commercial banks like, UBL, MCB, and BAFL reduced 79.72 points off the index. POL closed in green after announcing its full year result of EPS 59.44 rupees, benefiting from a weaker rupee and higher oil prices.

FFC closed in red despite announcing a better-than-expected 1HCY19 result with EPS of 7.0 rupee driven by better margins and higher other income.

At the start of trade index reached high of 32,122 points, but selling sets in which trimmed share values across the board leading by auto, cement, steel, banks and oil companies.

Analysts said more bearish trend is anticipated in the market in coming sessions.

"Improvement in overall macroeconomic indicators will remain key in revival of investor confidence, going forward," said Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management.

Analyst said the investors anxiously waiting for some positive development on the economic front and the government has to revisit the taxation measures announced in the recent budget to improve market sentiment.

“Market activities have slow down which would result in liquidity crunch, shaking the confidence and deterring fresh investment in the capital market,” an analyst said.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Engineering, up Rs7.73 to close at Rs162.47/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs5.01 to finish at Rs1147.73/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs34.10 to close at Rs648.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis down Rs25.00 to close at Rs499.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 6.262 billion shares. The bank’s scrip gained Rs0.15 to close at Rs3.32/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Foods Limited recording a turnover of 1.085 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.14 to end at Rs8.87/share.