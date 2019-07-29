Rupee gains

The rupee ended stronger on Monday on increased remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha due next month, dealers said

The rupee closed at 160.45 per dollar, compared with previous close of 160.58 in the interbank market.

Similarly, the currency posted some gains in the open market. The rupee ended at 160.60 against the dollar. It had finished at 160.70 versus the greenback in previous trade. Dealers said the rupee rose slightly because of improved dollar supply in the market.

“Overseas Pakistanis are sending home cash for the purchase of sacrificial animals,” a forex dealer said. “There were not many importers in the market today. We expect the rupee to appreciate in the coming sessions due to Eid related remittances.”

Dealers said underline sentiment is however week on low foreign currency reserves. Latest data issued by the central bank showed that foreign exchange reserves dropped by 2.53 percent or $387 million during the week ended on July 19. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.862 billion, compared with $15.249 billion in previous week. The SBP’s reserves decreased by $389 million to $7.611 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.250 billion from $7.247 billion.