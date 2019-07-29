Withholding tax collection from bank deposits up 47.5pc in FY2019

KARACHI: The withholding tax collection from bank deposits sharply rose 47.5 percent to Rs36.14 billion during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, official data showed on Monday, as lucrative returns attracted consumers towards the banking system.

The data available with The News revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs24.5 billion from withholding tax collection from banking deposits.

The FBR sources said the growth was due to improved profits on deposits. The central bank adopted monetary tightening stance in May 25, 2018 and since then pushed up interest rates to 13.25 percent from 6 percent during the past eight consecutive policy announcements.

Banking system’s deposits increased to an all-time high to Rs14.46 trillion till June-end as compared to Rs13.06 trillion a year ago, showing 10.72 percent growth.

The FBR collects 10 percent withholding tax from individuals receiving profit on their banking deposits if they are filers of income tax returns and 17.5 percent in case of non-filers.

The collection of withholding tax on gains by banking companies on investment in government securities, however, fell 12.4 percent to Rs3.54 billion in the fiscal year of 2018/19. The figure was Rs4.03 billion in the preceding fiscal year. The FBR also collected 10 percent withholding tax from banking companies on profits from investment in government securities. The tax rate has been changed and from tax year 2020 the banks are required to pay at 37.5 percent instead of 35 percent.

The sources said the collection from banks would increase substantially during the current fiscal year as the treatment of deduction has been changed. They said an individual not appearing on the active taxpayers list would pay 30 percent as withholding tax if gains are above Rs0.5 million in a year and if gains are less than Rs0.5 million then the tax rate would be 20 percent from the current fiscal year.

The tax rate will be 10 percent for compliant taxpayers in case the annual yield is up to Rs0.5 million and 15 percent in case the yield is above Rs0.5 million.

The data showed that the collection of withholding tax from gains on national savings schemes increased 7.8 percent to Rs16.67 billion in the fiscal year of 2018/19. The figure was Rs15.47 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

The sources said increased interest rate attracted investment in the national saving schemes during the last fiscal year. They said the rising interest rate would further attract investment in safe investment avenues during the current fiscal year.

The FBR also collected Rs1.77 billion as withholding tax from banks on profit from investment in non-government securities. The collection was 8.4 percent higher when compared with Rs1.63 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

The overall withholding tax under all these heads posted 27.4 percent year-over-year growth to Rs58.13 billion in 2018/19.