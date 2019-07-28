Rangers arrest four kidnappers

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers have arrested four suspects who are said to be involved in the kidnapping of a child in Karachi. The paramilitary force said on Sunday that the suspects had kidnapped a five-year-old from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on July 12 and demanded a hefty ransom from the family.

After gathering intelligence and conducting a technical investigation, the soldiers arrested Abdul Ghaffar and Parveen from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Farmanullah from Khairpur and Abdul Hameed Chachar from Jamshoro.

The paramilitary force has appealed to the citizens to provide information about such cases to the nearest Rangers checkpoint, the Rangers helpline 1101 or the Rangers WhatsApp No. 0316-2369996, with the assurance that the informers’ names would not be disclosed.