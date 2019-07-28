Police action halted against ex-MNA over submission of conciliatory statements

JHANG: Police have halted proceedings against an ex-MNA when conciliatory statements were submitted from both the parties involved in a torture case.

Police stopped action against former lawmaker Sheikh Muhammad Akram and his men in a case registered against him the other day.

The ex-MNA accused a police officer of creating hurdles in resolving the case with the other party. He said the cop was posted in the city on the recommendation of his political rivals.

His counsel District Bar Association president Ghulam Farid Naul told police that legally a complainant could withdraw his case anytime.

The police said the conciliatory statements of both the parties would be submitted before the court for the final decision.

Zaheer Abbas of Sheikh Chohar village registered a case against former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram and his men on the accusations of torture when they hit his vehicle.