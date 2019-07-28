Confusion over narratives: N-League to face division in its ranks soon,says Aslam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will face division in its ranks soon due to the prevailing confusion in the party over its so-called narratives.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government in Punjab has not barred anyone from holding rallies or demonstrations in any part of the city, except for The Mall road, where the Lahore High Court has imposed a ban on such activities.

He said the only agenda behind the PML-N’s call for a protest was getting relief from the government in the form of an NRO (deal). However, he added, no relief was possible unless the looted wealth was returned to the country by the jailed leaders. He said if the looted wealth is returned to the nation, the government might show leniency towards them.

He said the provincial government was carrying out reforms in all sectors and judicious use of the public money was the first priority of the PTI-led coalition government.

The minister also visited Model Bazaar at Gulshin-e-Ravi in the city and inspected the measures taken for providing relief to masses.