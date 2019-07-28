close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 29, 2019

Illegal LPG shops sealed

National

A
APP
July 29, 2019

LAHORE: District Administration's Civil Defence Department during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG selling shops, sealed 03 shops in different areas of Iqbal Town here on Sunday.

According to officials at DC Office, special squad of Civil Defence Department raided the shops and challaned three shops besides seizing gas cylinders from the shops.

The crack down on such illegal shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people,the officials added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan