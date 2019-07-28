close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Corrupts have no future: Buzdar

National

A
APP
July 29, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that those who had polluted politics with corruption have no future.

The Chief Minister added that the previous black era has become a matter of the past and the former rulers are reaping what they had sowed because the corrupt elements have no place in new Pakistan, says a handout.

He said that the well-aware people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of those who emptied the national coffers with their corruption, he added.

The chief minister said that the rejected politicians should realize that Pakistan had been changed.

He said the country was looted ruthlessly by the previous rulers who amassed wealth neglecting the problems of the people.

He said those who looted the country have been held accountable. He said that Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

