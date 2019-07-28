CPO orders crackdown on unregistered tenants

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer ordered a crackdown against unregistered tenants and unregistered motorcycles.

The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Faisal Rana has ordered all divisional SSP, SDPOs and SHOs for a crackdown against unregistered tenants and unregistered motorcycles. He added that only those persons rent a house without proper registration with the police who are involved in anti-social or criminal activities, and they often involved in such anti-state criminal activities which are connected with terrorism.

The land owners who avoid tenant registration are the facilitators in this connection and, therefore, it is necessary that police may carry out crackdown against such persons who rent out or hire a house without proper registration with the police. Both the land owner and the tenant are law breakers and must be dealt with accordingly.

The importance of the tenant registration act is obvious from its inclusion in the National Action Plan. SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Rawal Akram Khan briefed CPO, Rawalpindi, that a crackdown has been initiated under the Tenant Registration Act on which CPO, Rawalpindi, directed that the crackdown must be concluded within a week to ensure that ‘No’ unregistered tenant resides in the district on or after Eidul Azha.

The CPO, Rawalpindi, also added that unregistered motorcycles are often used in heinous crimes, including dacoity. Police must start a similar crackdown against such motorcycles, but if the owner of the motorcycle presents the ownership and registration documents, the same may be released within 24 hours.

The CPO, Rawalpindi, said that he will not let this crackdown against unregistered motorcycles a campaign of collection of Eidi from the citizens. Police will have to present the reason of impounding motorcycles and in case of any complaint, strict action will be taken against the delinquents. The CPO added that Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz has started operation, this mobile Khidmat Markaz will facilitate the citizens at their door according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister and the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.