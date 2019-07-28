close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

36 dengue cases reported in Punjab

July 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle any situation regarding dengue.

This was stated by focal person for dengue control in DGHS Dr Shehnaz in an exclusive talk with APP, here on Sunday. She said that only 36 confirmed cases had been reported from across the Punjab province including 11 in Lahore, some from Faisalabad and Chiniot. Responding to a question about measures taken so far, she said that isolation wards and separate counters had been set up in every DHQ and teaching hospital to handle suspected cases. She explained that when a suspected patient reaches a hospital, the vigilance team conducts complete tests so that proper treatment could be started immediately.

