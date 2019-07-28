Seven burnt in transformer explosion

LAHORE: Seven people sustained burns when an electricity transformer exploded spewing hot oil and metal shards in Badami Bagh area.

Seven people sustained burn injuries when hot oil leaking from the transformer fell on them.

Upon being informed, rescuers rushed the scene and shifted the injured, including a woman, to a local hospital.

Two people had received 40 per cent burns while the other five sustained minor injuries.

89 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 89 culprits including 18 proclaimed offenders during the last week and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession. PHP teams arrested 41 drug pusher and 29 illicit arms carriers.

KILLER ARRESTED: A man, who murdered his wife in Rahimyar Khan and later shifted to Lahore, was arrested by traffic wardens near Ravi Bridge on Sunday.

Accused Mushtaq killed his wife on July 23 in Rahimyar Khan and later shifted to Lahore to avoid his arrest.

The traffic wardens caught the murderer and handed over him to Shahdara police.

606 CALLS RESPONDED: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police showed immediate response to 606 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week and helped around 128 people on different roads of the city.

Both the wings checked 129 vehicles, more than 80 thousand bikes and 53 thousand and 810 people.

As many as 132 motorcycles were impounded and 98 people arrested in different police stations due to incomplete documents.

They also arrested 23 criminals for violating Wheelie, two for aerial firing and another seven accused for violating kite-flying ban. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 10 TOs during last week crackdown.

Meanwhile, 200 of Dolphin Squad performing duty in different divisions completed two-week refresher course and they were imparted training of martial arts, self-defence formation and arrest's techniques.

Thirteen officials of Model Town Operation Wing, 100 officials of Investigation Wing and 72 officials of security zone practiced shooting at firing range.

Trainees holding pistols and rifles fired 10 rounds each.

ROOF COLLAPSES: Roof of a dilapidated house in Shah Alam caved in here on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Man injured in cylinder blast: A man was injured when a cylinder at a gas refill shop exploded in the Raiwind area on Sunday.

The shop's roof also blew off due to explosion. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out a survivor from the shop and shifted him to hospital.

Call to arrest accused: Raiwind police failed to arrest a man who attempted to assault a 10-year-old boy a day back in the Murtazabad area.

The accused Ahmad Raza lured the boy to his place and attempted to commit an unnatural offence with him.

The boy foiled the attempt by raising hue and cry which attracted some locals who immediately rushed to the scene to catch the culprit.

However, the accused fled the spot.

Man kills self: A 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope on the rooftop of a college hostel located in New Anarkali on Sunday. The victim identified as Haneef hailed from Kot Radha Kishan and worked in the hostel mess. Body was shifted to morgue.