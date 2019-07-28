close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 29, 2019

Qul for Begum Ghulam Ishaq Khan observed

National

BR
Bureau report
July 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: Qul for Begum Shamim Ishaq Khan, widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, was observed at the family residence in University Town on Sunday. Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Inspector General of Police Naeem Khan, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, and other government functionaries and dignitaries attended her Qul. Former federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Anwar Saifullah Khan, Irfanullah Khan Marwat, Saleem Khan Jhagra, Zafar Durrani, Nasser Durrani, Mamoon Ishaq Khan, Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and others received the condolences.

