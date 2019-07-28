Control rooms set up to monitor flood situation

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Riaz Khan Mehsud on Sunday said that control rooms had been established at all districts in the division to monitor the flood situation and rescue activities in case of flash floods.

He was speaking at the joint meeting of rescue and relief officials in Saidu Sharif in Swat.

The Malakand commissioner said that monsoon flood relief funds had established at every district with the provision of Rs20 million each whereas an additional amount of Rs50 million for each district had also been demanded from the provincial government.

He said he had chalked out a comprehensive plan with the active involvement of the security forces and district administration.

Later, briefing reporters on the measures taken by the commissioner’s office, Riaz Mehsud said that the divisional and districts administrations have cancelled the leave of the officials of the government departments.

He said the hospitals had been put on high alert.

To report the flash floods, cloudburst or any human loss, the commissioner shared the telephone number of the deputy commissioners and said he would also be available on phone round the clock.

Riaz Mehsud said the provincial government would issue Rs500 million to each district of the Malakand division in connection with monsoon flood relief funds.

He said heavy machinery had also been provided to every district for handling any untoward situation during the flash floods.

Earlier, Riaz Mehsud visited the Flood Control Room established at the Swat Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Saidu Sharif.

The acting Deputy Commissioner Swat Mohammed Fawad Khan briefed him on the facilities and arrangements being made at the control room. He was told that the control room had been equipped with the WiFi and the Internet.