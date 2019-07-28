Flooded stream in Torghar inundates vast area: House collapses, sewerage lines, roads destroyed

MANSEHRA: A house collapsed, water and sewerage lines and roads were destroyed when water from a flooded stream inundated a widespread area of Torghar district in wee hours of Sunday.

“A vast area was flooded when a stream burst its banks, which adversely affected the local population as water channels, sewerage lines and a house were destroyed,” Dilroz Khan, the district nazim, told reporters.

He said that people in Jarakot, Mera Madakhel and adjoining villages were affected and spent the night in the open spaces because of flood in the local stream.“We have to restore the destroyed infrastructure and roads as early as possible so that marooned population could be linked with rest of district,” said Dilroz Khan.

The district nazim said that a portion of a road was also swept away by the floodwater and government would restore it soon.He said that the main Judbah-Thakot road had been also affected because of recent rains in the district.“We have adopted precautionary measures by relocating the residents living near the bank of the Indus River,” said Dilroz Khan.

Meanwhile, The Swat district administration notified the contact numbers of the Control Room enabling the citizens to inform the officials in case of emergency during monsoon raining in the district.

The people were advised to contact the Control Room at 0946-9240341 (day time) while 0946-9240337 (night).

Work on gas supply to Mansehra towns inaugurated

Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Mohammad Khan on Sunday inaugurated the work on natural gas supply project to Shinkiari and Dodial towns in the district.

“I had got the approval of the natural gas supply project from the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif as an MPA in the previous government and now got sanctioned an amount of Rs1.6 billion from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal government to execute this mega project,” the lawmaker told the inaugural ceremony held in Dodial.

He said that pipelines would be laid within the next two to three months and gas supply to households and commercial consumers would start.

The legislator said the government had also sanctioned electricity supply schemes for the far-off areas in his constituency and rest of the district. “Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been taking interest in the water supply to Mansehra city and its suburbs and has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia government,” the MNA said.