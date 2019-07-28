PPP to again contact NA Speaker for Zardari’s production order

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to make another contact with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser today (Monday) for the issuance of Production Order for former president Asif Ali Zardari for the session of National Assembly starting from today (Monday).

The PPP has submitted the request for production order of Asif Ali Zardari two days back, however, the Speaker so far has not yet made any decision on it.

When contacted, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar confirmed that no production order of Asif Ali Zardari had been issued and said former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will meet NA Speaker for the purpose.

According to sources, NA Speaker told the PPP that he would take a decision on the request by Thursday.

The sources said after Monday National Assembly session, there might have a two-day break and it is expected that it will again meet on Thursday. However, sources said the PPP insisted on issuance of production order on Monday and tasked Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to meet NA Speaker for the purpose.