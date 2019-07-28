100,000 non-filers to be put on notice: Shabbar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Sunday that the board will send notices to around 100,000 non-filers who own a house bigger than 500 yards or an above 1000cc vehicle, according to a report.

The FBR chairman was speaking to media in Islamabad, where he said the non-filers will be brought to the tax net and the date for filing taxes has been extended up to two months so that maximum people could file taxes. Earlier on Thursday, the FBR refuted speculation pertaining to levying a heavy withholding tax on motorcycles or rickshaws.

A day prior, rumours had surfaced that the FBR had implemented a withholding tax on the registration of motorcycles and rickshaws, hiking up bikes’ registration cost by Rs3,400 to Rs20,900.

In an explanatory statement, the FBR clarified that no withholding tax would be implemented on either motorcycles or rickshaws.

The FBR member also noted that in efforts to increase tax collection, the body’s priority would be to give leeway to the poor people.