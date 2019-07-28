De Minaur faces Fritz in Atlanta final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Third-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur withstood 28 aces in a three-set victory over Reilly Opelka Saturday to book a title clash with Taylor Fritz in the ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.
De Minaur’s 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory made the 20-year-old the youngest player ever to reach the Atlanta final.
He’ll be facing another of the ATP Tour’s young guns in Fritz, the 21-year-old second seed who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
De Minaur will be chasing a second career title to go with the trophy he captured in Sydney in January — before his season was slowed by a groin injury that sidelined him for almost two months.
“I’m back where I want to be,” de Minaur said. “I felt like I’ve been playing some great tennis, but not getting the wins that I wanted. I knew that sooner or later, I’d have a good result again.”
De Minaur said it was just a matter of staying patient and maintaining his poise as his good friend Opelka rained down the aces.
