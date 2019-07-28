Bernal wraps up Tour triumph

VAL THORENS, France: Egan Bernal all but clinched victory in the Tour de France, defending his overnight lead in the penultimate stage which left him only needing to cross the finish line on twilight parade into Paris to become the first Colombian winner of cycling’s greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

The champion-in-waiting said he was so nervous on the climb to Val Thorens in the Alps that he counted down the kilometres on the way up as defending champion and teammate Geraint Thomas ended the day in second overall, with Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk in third.

The stage itself was won by 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali who broke from the main contenders late on to win by 17sec at the line where he raised his finger to his lips and to the sky.

Bernal and Thomas, co-captains at Team Ineos, crossed the winning line a few seconds ahead of their key rivals and smiled broadly at each other as they held hands in unity to mark the moment.

“I told Egan not to worry about the crying because all real men cry,” said 2018 champion Thomas from Wales.